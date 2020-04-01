Park National Corp OH Sells 17,681 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,681 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

EMR traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. 4,606,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

