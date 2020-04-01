Park National Corp OH Sells 80,014 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,014 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,913,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,554. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

