Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.72. 2,899,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,990. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

