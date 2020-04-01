ParkinGo (GOT) Price Hits $0.0962 on Exchanges

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One ParkinGo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00001545 BTC on exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $70.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00030564 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000599 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078771 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.08 or 1.00493824 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00073060 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000746 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

