Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Parsley Energy earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and natural gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Parsley Energy’s analysis:

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,831,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,867,752. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.