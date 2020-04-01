Patron (PAT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Patron has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, YoBit, Hotbit and CoinBene. Patron has a total market capitalization of $31,021.15 and $24.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Patron

Patron was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,507,953 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Exrates, Hotbit, YoBit, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

