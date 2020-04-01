Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.99% of Patterson Companies worth $38,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,812 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

PDCO opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.70.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDCO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.