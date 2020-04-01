Peak Capital Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 4.8% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of FDL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 612,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,397. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $32.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

