Peak Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 277,181 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,667,000. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for approximately 8.2% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,037,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 490.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 207,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,359 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000.

SH stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,450,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,433,648. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

