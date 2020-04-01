Peak Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Peak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Peak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $22.11. 639,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,866. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

