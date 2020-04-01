Peak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Peak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,374 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 2.3% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.56. 5,056,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.