Peak Capital Management LLC Sells 292,797 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Peak Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,797 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 17.0% of Peak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $15,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,113,000 after buying an additional 353,358 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 147,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 372,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 78,046 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. 744,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,338. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

