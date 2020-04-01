Peercoin (PPC) Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Livecoin, Tux Exchange and WEX. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $4.86 million and $36,173.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,620.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.62 or 0.03377881 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002500 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00797979 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011391 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,107,264 coins. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, CoinEgg, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, BX Thailand, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, Bittylicious, WEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

