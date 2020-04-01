Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Pentair (NYSE:PNR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

PNR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pentair stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.36. 1,504,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,147. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 160.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 125,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

