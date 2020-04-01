Phantomx Market Capitalization Hits $5,550.99 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 161.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded 171.8% higher against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $5,550.99 and approximately $4.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00992388 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001630 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 80.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Buying and Selling Phantomx

Phantomx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

