Photon (PHO) Market Cap Tops $75,014.76

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Photon has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Photon has a market capitalization of $75,014.76 and $4.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,225.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.24 or 0.02091977 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.17 or 0.03440248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00602172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00755265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00078862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00025230 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00483105 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,342,693,715 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin.

Buying and Selling Photon

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

