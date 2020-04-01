Pi Financial Analysts Give WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) a C$2.05 Price Target

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) has been assigned a C$2.05 price objective by Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$2.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WELL Health Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.20.

WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

