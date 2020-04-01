PIBBLE (PIB) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $38,650.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.02528505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191278 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034318 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,608,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

