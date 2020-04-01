Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and QBTC. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $836,319.47 and approximately $34,788.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007114 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,911,195,115 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

