Pillar (PLR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $853.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Pillar has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $853.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.