Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

PAA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,620,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,424. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $25.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 204,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

