Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s current price.

PSTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluristem Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of PSTI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 431,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $73.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 46,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the last quarter. 8.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

