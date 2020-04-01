PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.36.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.68. 1,761,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,211,236. PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,168.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2,833.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,133,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,582,000 after buying an additional 26,208,815 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11,450.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $452,456,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $490,781,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

