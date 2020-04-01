POA (POA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, POA has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $41,114.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

POA Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA Coin Trading

POA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

