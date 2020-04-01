Polybius 1-Day Volume Tops $8,789.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Polybius token can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00019542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. Polybius has a market cap of $4.93 million and $8,789.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polybius has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius launched on March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.