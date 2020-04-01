PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PolyOne worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,995,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,604,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after buying an additional 284,848 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PolyOne by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,424,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,418,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PolyOne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 996,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 20,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PolyOne news, Director Richard H. Fearon acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $121,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,929.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Scott Horn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $74,050.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock worth $313,205. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on POL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on PolyOne from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

POL opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. PolyOne Co. has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

