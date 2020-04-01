PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 35% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $217,498.16 and approximately $5.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00604178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000893 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006797 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,004,962,682 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

