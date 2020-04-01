Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Position Cut by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,436 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 2.2% of Park National Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after acquiring an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $109.33. 11,092,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,446,551. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $283.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

