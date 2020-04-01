Prometeus Market Capitalization Hits $2.56 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Prometeus has a total market cap of $2.56 million and $421,503.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00007315 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. In the last week, Prometeus has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Prometeus Token Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

