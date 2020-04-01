Proxeus (XES) Market Capitalization Tops $519,500.05

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Proxeus has a market cap of $519,500.05 and $250.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Proxeus has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Proxeus Profile

Proxeus’ genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp. The official website for Proxeus is proxeus.com. Proxeus’ official message board is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423. The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proxeus Token Trading

Proxeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proxeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

