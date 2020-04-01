ProxyNode (PRX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $356.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $66,724.59 and $356.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.01012191 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00051829 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001671 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 159,052,333 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

