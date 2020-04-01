Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,179,100 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the February 27th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,475 shares of company stock worth $145,241. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.28.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,908,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,213. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.43. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

