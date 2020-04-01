Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,125 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $4,259,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.18.

Public Storage stock opened at $198.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.27. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

