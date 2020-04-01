PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One PUBLISH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $311,996.00 and $32,442.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.49 or 0.02583703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00194760 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00045601 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

