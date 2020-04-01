Pundi X Reaches Market Cap of $25.09 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $25.09 million and $664,801.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pundi X has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,599,580,301 coins and its circulating supply is 234,328,006,047 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

