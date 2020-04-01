PutinCoin (PUT) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last Week

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $65,578.19 and approximately $10.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00030620 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000579 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00078836 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,255.72 or 1.00558420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001538 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,053,618,322 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

