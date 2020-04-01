PVH (NYSE:PVH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $5.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.63. 2,341,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.10. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.85.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

