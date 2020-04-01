QASH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $125,637.00 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, QASH has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $12.53 million and $125,637.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official website for QASH is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, EXX, IDEX, Liquid, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

