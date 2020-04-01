Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 5,022 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,268,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,614. The company has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. British American Tobacco PLC has a twelve month low of $27.32 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.13%.

BTI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

