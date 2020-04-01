Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 44,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,493. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

