Quanta Utility Token Price Tops $0.0000 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $402,789.11 and $41.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.04590147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00067484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00037185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016073 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010827 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,967,288,898 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

