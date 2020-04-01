Quark Market Cap Reaches $1.38 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Quark has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000340 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 263,689,286 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

