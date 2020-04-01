Qubitica 24-Hour Volume Hits $48,053.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Qubitica token can now be purchased for approximately $22.35 or 0.00335053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qubitica has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Qubitica has a market cap of $18.07 million and approximately $48,053.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00071319 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013719 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00048411 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015962 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012686 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001666 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qubitica is www.qubitica.net.

Buying and Selling Qubitica

Qubitica can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

