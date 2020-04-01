QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,641.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $49,641.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.92 or 0.04611960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00037008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,833,778 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

