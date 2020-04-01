Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,334,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,416 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,031 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,543 shares during the period. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after buying an additional 278,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after buying an additional 144,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after buying an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

