Ragnarok Price Up 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $4,256.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.02530364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00192404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00046413 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,476,121 coins and its circulating supply is 16,054,709 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

