Raise Hits 24-Hour Volume of $24,884.00 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Raise has a market capitalization of $148,982.30 and approximately $24,884.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raise has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Raise token can currently be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.86 or 0.02564203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00193574 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io.

Raise Token Trading

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

