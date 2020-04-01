Rankingball Gold (RBG) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.02528998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00191521 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046474 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 88.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official message board for Rankingball Gold is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

