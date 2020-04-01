Rapids (RPD) Reaches Market Cap of $208,908.07

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $208,908.07 and $161.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.85 or 0.02520453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00191721 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046372 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

