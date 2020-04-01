Rate3 (RTE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $371,031.56

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Ethfinex and Coinrail. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $371,031.56 and $106,403.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00051327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.92 or 0.04611960 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00037008 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015268 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010289 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, BitForex, Hotbit, FCoin, Bibox, Coinrail, HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

